Sama hits high note with entries

The number of entries for this year's South African Music Awards (Sama) is up on the previous two years.

"This year, the Sama office received 778 eligible entries, up from 740 of last year and about 470 of 2016," read a statement.

The most entries are in the category of Best Music Video of the Year with 127 entries, followed by Best Collaboration, which attracted 100 submissions. Best Produced Album stands at 86 while Best Dance Album boasts 53.

Best Kwaito has the least number of entries, at eight, but is still a significant jump from the four it had last year.

Sama CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the challenge with kwaito was that most artists only release a single track.