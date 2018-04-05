Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to five years for killing antelopes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was sentenced to five years prison on Thursday for killing endangered wildlife nearly 20 years ago, stunning India’s film industry and his die-hard fans.

Khan, regarded as the bad boy of Indian cinema, was taken into police custody and driven to jail after the sentencing amid chaotic scenes outside the court in Rajasthan state.

His defence team said Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, would appeal against the conviction in a higher court on Friday.

“We will argue the case. He has been convicted wrongly by the lower court. Much of the evidence on record was not properly dealt with,” Mahesh Bora, one of Khan’s lawyers, told reporters outside the court in the northwestern city of Jodhpur.

The court also handed Khan — who earned $37 million in 2017, according to Forbes — a fine of 10,000 rupees ($150).

Hundreds of police were deployed outside to keep back fans of the body-building actor best known for his macho roles.