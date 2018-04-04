SAfm staff still unclear about their future‚ SABC insists nothing untoward

Staff members at SAfm are still unclear about their future at the station as new contracts have yet to be signed.

The station has hogged headlines after presenter Sakina Kamwendo responded to reports that she had refused to co-host the breakfast show with journalist Stephen Grootes.

At the time she denied the reports and said there had been no discussion with her about co-hosting her show.

On Friday she was pulled off air halfway through her last Forum at Eight programme and SABC management has now ordered an investigation into the incident.

The SABC said the perception that Sakina's contract had been terminated and she had been signed onto a new time slot was incorrect.

Other staff members at the station‚ however‚ have been left in the dark about their future.

"Our contracts came to an end on March 31 and we haven't been told what is going on. Our bosses don't know what to tell us. We've got families to feed and we don't know if we still have jobs‚" an employee told TshisaLIVE.