PHOTOS | Winnie was ahead of time as fashion trendsetter

Sonwabile Ndamase credits the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for making traditional wear fashionable at gala dinners.

Ndamase, who met the Struggle stalwart in 1985 and has been her long-time designer, said Madikizela-Mandela turned around the SA fashion aesthetic.

"She made South African women believe in who they are and made traditional wear acceptable. It used to be black tie, tux and European dress codes, but she stood firm."

Ndamase said Madikizela-Mandela wanted to enhance the Mpondo look because it represented her roots.

"She was far away from home and needed to make Johannesburg her home. . She wanted to dress like her ancestors so that she can draw strength from that and it humbled her and gave her ubuntu," he said.

"When you wear European clothes you even change the tone of your voice. You forget your background and speak from the perspective of where you currently are."