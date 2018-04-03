Fond words for Winnie

The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has shaken the entertainment world.

As the mother of the nation, she inspired many careers and her story was used to propel others to greater heights of stardom.

"I just can't believe how this happened to us as South Africans.

"Our mother, the mother of the nation, the freedom fighter, the struggle stalwart, she was a woman who took the bull by the horns for the poor.

"It didn't matter what time of the night it was, when there were problems she would be the first one to come.

"We will always remember you. You kept the Mandela name out there.

"If it wasn't for you some of us would not know who Nelson Mandela was.

"You fought for us, you were always there for us. Lala ngoxolo Nomzamo."

Actress Terry Pheto who played Madikizela-Mandela in Madiba the BET series

"I'm numb. I'm deeply saddened. She was my role model from as long as I can remember. She lived a painful and eventful life but she was always a hero.

"To even attempt to share her story was a huge responsibility and an honour that I will cherish for the rest of my days. It was a privilege to have met her. She was the mother of the nation in every sense.

"She made you feel like you were the daughter she had been waiting to meet.

"She lived a life of purpose. The lesson is to never sit back where there is injustice and to speak out for others. It's actually incredible to have shared a lifetime with her.

Nomzamo Mbatha

"Her passing on the day before my graduation is so ominous. She was so encouraging in my decision to go back to UCT.

"My spirit is torn. Today I walk on that stage for umama... for the South Africa she fought for.

"I will lift my fist in the air for the freedom of the black girl she fought for.

"My spirit will not be in celebration because she was not alive to see it, but I will be at peace knowing that she knew how deeply I loved her and how deeply she affected my mission.

"Through the persecution, she remained resolute and resilient. There will never be another. Long live.

"She encouraged me to finish my three courses at UCT. She told me if you feel incomplete you must complete yourself, shed the famous Nomzamo and be a student and do the work.