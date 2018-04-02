Cata-Lust for change in hip-hop game

It's time for Cata-Lust. The Johannesburg-born and based rapper, whose real name is Thabiso Lawrence, is making all the right noises and moves with his single Oh My Gawd.

If he's not being praised for his lyrical prowess, then it's for the energy he exudes.

The music video has whipped people into a frenzy. Shot at The Rock Raceway in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, it reflects his enthusiasm for motor sport, hip-hop and dance.

Cata-Lust is a sound engineer and has been writing verses for the longest time, since he was 11, in fact, mimicking 90s rap stars Kriss Kross, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J.

He describes his flow and rap style as "polysyllable or multiple-syllable", inspired by rap heavyweights such as Common, Mos Def and Eminem.