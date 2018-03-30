Riaad Moosa's one man show returns by popular demand.

Comedian Riaad Moosa returns by popular demand with his one man show Life Begins.

Moosa is an award winning comedian, writer, actor and presenter. He will be letting audiences get a glimpse of his life with his comedy.

SowetanLIVE caught up with Moosa over the phone to have him complete some phrases for us. The results were both hilarious and profound.

Life begins at 40 means...

I am one step away from a midlife crisis, it’s a psychological declaration. And that I am actually in need of therapy and that instead of paying someone to hear me talk, I am onstage and people pay to hear me talk.

The greatest lesson I have learnt is...

That age is not just a mindset, because I found another grey hair the other day, it wasn’t on my head. When you find a grey hair in a certain area where there shouldn’t be grey hairs, no matter what your mindset you’re old.

Which song/sound describes where you are in your life currently...

This sound *grrrrrr* (he imitates the sound of Star Wars character Chewbacca). I’ll explain why, when my son was born 3 months ago he was extremely hairy. For a moment I thought to myself What? Did my wife have an affair with Chewbacca? Is this what happened? I was scared to hear him cry because I was scared that sound was going to come out.

Moosa expressed his relief that his son did not sound like Chewbucca when he cried. Riaad says he's become less hairy and is only left with an impressive set of side burns.

All 40 year olds should...

Trim their ear hair, they should get on it, early on, because I look at my uncles in their 60’s and you can see that in their forties this ear hair snuck up on them. And they got used to it, in your sixties it’s not tame anymore you can’t just use those little clippers to get rid of it. So you need to get ahead of it, go for ear waxing.

Comedy is the reason...

I am not depressed, I thank the all mighty that i have been given this way of looking at the world. Like a lot of comedians have a sombre outlook so the comedy makes them happy. Comedy is my blessing, it’s the reason I’m not depressed.

Riaad a qualified medical professional says that he is trying to fuse his qualification with his comedy. He has started making funny medical videos, which he hopes will be well received.

“They say laughter is the best medicine, but i’d also like to see if I can illicit some laughter with medicine.”

Life Begins is on show at the Auto and General Theatre on the square in Sandton from the 27 of March to the 7th of april 2018.

Tickets are R200 and bookings can be made at Computicket online.