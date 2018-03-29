Langa Mavuso: R&B for a new age

Urban soul singer Langa Mavuso is ushering in a new wave of R&B, proving that your mama's favourite genre is not dead but it's going through a rebirth.

In giving local R&B its groove back and positioning himself as the voice of a blossoming generation, the 24-year-old crooner has more than shown that he's a world- class act.

With his unique millennial perspective of a post-apartheid South Africa - paired with introspective lyrics, his unwavering falsetto and idiosyncratic music style - Mavuso is making all the right moves. So much so that he has gained the attention of music maestro DJ Black Coffee.

"The way I make my music is not traditional to how we consume R&B and soul music here [in South Africa]," he points out.

"It kind of has to be an Afro-pop or Afro-soul song to be consumed on a mass scale [in SA]. I'm trying to make a sound that's more global.

"To be seen as someone ushering a new era comes with a pressure to serve at a certain level always.

"I'm not scared to do things that are great, but if I drop the ball once it becomes: 'He calls himself a pioneer, but he dropped the ball'.'"