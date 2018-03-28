Sho Madjozi‚ Nakhane and Manthe Ribane will rep SA at AfroPunk US
AfroPunk US released their line-up on Tuesday night and all we can say is fire! Especially because it features Sho Madjozi‚ Nakhane and Manthe Ribane.
The list‚ which is honestly pure flames‚ sees our Mzansi artists share the stage with world renowned performers such as Erykah Badu‚ Janelle‚ Miguel‚ Lonewolf‚ Tyler‚ The Internet‚ Jaden + Willow Smith and many more superstars.
So! I’m playing @afropunk PARIS & BROOKLYN. ❤️❤️😱 pic.twitter.com/LckO4yuFgK— YOU WILL NOT DIE (@nakhaneofficial) March 27, 2018
The three Mzansi artists on the list ooze authenticity in both their music and style.
All you have to do is see and hear them to understand why the future is definitely 'young‚ black and African!'
Sho Madjozi.
Nakhane.
Manthe Ribane.