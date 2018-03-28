AfroPunk US released their line-up on Tuesday night and all we can say is fire! Especially because it features Sho Madjozi‚ Nakhane and Manthe Ribane.

The list‚ which is honestly pure flames‚ sees our Mzansi artists share the stage with world renowned performers such as Erykah Badu‚ Janelle‚ Miguel‚ Lonewolf‚ Tyler‚ The Internet‚ Jaden + Willow Smith and many more superstars.

