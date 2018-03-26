PHOTOS | Nhlanhla Nciza's all-white 40th birthday celebration

Nhlanhla Nciza rang in her 40s with a classy bash at Level Three in Kramerville northern Johannesburg on Thursday.

Originally planned for an outdoor venue in Pretoria, the rainy weather necessitated a change of location.

Still glowing from her girls only island vacation where she celebrated her actual birthday on March 15, Nciza waltzed in to applause in a pink gown accessorised with a gold belt accentuating her svelte figure.

Guests kept to the all white theme which went well with the white walls of the venue and the decor.

Some of the heavyweights who toasted the Mafikizolo leading lady were former minister of police Fikile Mbalula who is always in jovial spirits, minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba who stuck out like a sore thumb in his navy pants and jacket while his wife Norma was in all white. Mayor of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina added a touch of yellow with his shirt.

Fellow musicians like Lira, a visibly pregnant and radiant Thembi Seete, Oskido, Busiswa and DJ Tira completed the guestlist.

Speakers included Nciza's family and in-laws, husband, music partner Theo Kgosinkwe and the birthday girl herself.

Ayanda Thabethe MCd. Ayanda Ncwane was there, as was Jessica Nkosi, Basetsana Kumalo and Johanna Mukoki and Nciza's long time face beater Nthato Mashishi