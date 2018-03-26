Entertainment

PHOTOS | Khuli Chana, Sho Madjozi and more rock One Source Live

By Sowetan LIVE - 26 March 2018 - 16:51

Motswako hit-maker Khuli Chana, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi, legendary kwaito group Bongo Maffin, Nigerian reggae-dancehall star Patoranking and gqom pioneer DJ Maphorisa rocked the One Source Live Festival in downtown Johannesburg on Saturday.

The all-day festival celebrated the transformative power of African creativity in music, fashion, art and photography.

During the day the place was transformed into an art market showcasing African creativity and a host of food trucks.

US artist Masego loves SA rapper AKA

American musician and TrapHouseJazz pioneer had a quick chat with Sowetan LIVE about his SA visit.
5 hours ago

PHOTOS | American rapper Common hosts SA artists in Hollywood

American artist Common hosted in Hollywood five of the hottest South African stars.
14 days ago

