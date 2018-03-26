PHOTOS | Khuli Chana, Sho Madjozi and more rock One Source Live
Motswako hit-maker Khuli Chana, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi, legendary kwaito group Bongo Maffin, Nigerian reggae-dancehall star Patoranking and gqom pioneer DJ Maphorisa rocked the One Source Live Festival in downtown Johannesburg on Saturday.
The all-day festival celebrated the transformative power of African creativity in music, fashion, art and photography.
During the day the place was transformed into an art market showcasing African creativity and a host of food trucks.