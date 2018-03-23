Zodwa Wabantu: I understand why Khanyi and Mshoza changed themselves
Dear trolls‚ Zodwa Wabantu thinks we need to blame y’all for creating the mlungu version of Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza and the many other celebs who suffer in silence because of your commentary on their looks.
Zodwa has been taking on the world after people have that said that she’s ugly. She said now that she's famous‚ she understood what may have pushed celebs such as Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza to change themselves.
"I think it’s kind of sad because most celebrities‚ even international celebs‚ go under the knife because they end up believing that they are ugly. Someone told them over and over that they are ugly and not enough. These people are relentless."
The entertainer said that she believed the drastic changes happened because the so-called fans have constantly put celebs under unnecessary pressure to look a certain way.
Dove missed the spot on their racist ad they should have used khanyi mbau before and after pic pic.twitter.com/ExbNBiJVvI— Brian Mashamaite (@Mr_Mashamaite) October 10, 2017
#Mshoza South Africa's #PopStar before and after on #Channel4 tonight. #skinbleaching #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/JSjvLKuBVf— Sabelo Mcanyana (@Sabelotweets) November 18, 2016
Khanyi and Mshoza are two of the most famous Mzansi celebs who have undergone major transformations.
Zodwa said all this “changing yourself” really did to celebs was leave them broke and that was the one thing she never wanted to be!
Sis straight up said she’d rather be ugly than broke!
"So they went through all that pain and spending money that they worked so hard for just so they can ‘undo their ugliness’. Next thing you are broke. Now that I am popular‚ I really get how these comments can attack you when you are all alone in your house‚ because you hear them every day."
Zodwa said she would never take her hard-earned money and pay to change herself.
She said she was more interested in spending her money on things like houses and cars as opposed to changing her money maker on account of a few naysayers.
"Do you know how many times I’ve been told to take some steps to change my ugly face? People just plant all this ideas in your head. I won’t put on make-up or Brazilian hair to look different. The same way I will never volunteering go under the knife in the name of looking perfect. Perfect for who? I am fine as I am."
Well‚ you go girl! Plastic surgery for what? Buy some lace numbers to do your vosho in.