Sdumo Mtshali inspired by the need to tell SA stories

We recently caught up with soapie heart-throb Sdumo Mtshali at a La Motte wine tasting at Soweto's Eyethu Lifestyle Lounge.

A highly talented actor, Mtshali currently features as Sibusiso Ndlovu in Isibaya and is renowned for his stellar performances in productions like Intersexions, iNumber Number and Tempy Pushas.

Mtshali's other achievements is being nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in Leading Role for his movie Avenged, and Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama for Isibaya, Is'thunzi and Saints and Sinners.

What inspired you to get into acting?

It was a drive to tell the South African story and more so to a level that matches international standards.

Did anyone particularly encouraged you to follow a career in acting?

Yes, it was my mother who, tired of me being a troublemaker at home as a kid, chased me away to play with other children or persuaded me to expend my hyper energy on acting on stage.

Since then, I have been acting in theatre and films for about 17 years. It's been a great experience so far.

What stage in your earlier days as an actor would you regard as having represented a turning point in your career?

Funny enough, it happened while acting in a play called One For The Road, which was staged at The Playhouse theatre in Durban early in 2003. That set me on a new path.

What is your favourite way to chill?

Going out to the beach in Durban with my friends just to relax and enjoy a glass of Cognac on the rocks. We often sit there for hours, just chilling and listening to the waves and feeling the breeze. Interestingly, I have just been introduced to wine and I am learning.

Your favourite dish?

It has to be tripe, which is cooked by my mother of course.

What is your personal motto, the one that keeps you fired up every day when you wake up?

Trust the process. Whatever you do in life, trust it with all your heart. You must work hard and keep developing yourself. Like wine, keep on searching for the right ingredients. It's never perfect, but keep on working at it.