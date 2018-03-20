Photos | Joyce Skefu, Nokuthula Ledwaba and Khanyi Mbau team up for new TV show
New religious TV drama series that sees four women sucked into the criminal underworld and forced to turn their stokvel into a money-laundering scheme features a star-studded cast.
Titled Abomama, the show stars Joyce Skefu, Nokuthula Ledwaba, Khanyi Mbau, Kenneth Nkosi and Don Mlangeni Nawa in the lead.
Unathi Guma, Kgosi Mongake, Kgosi Mongake, Masechaba Mtolo, Leroy Gopal, Sekoati Tsubane, Gabriel Mini and Jerry Phele complete the cast.
Produced by Parental Advisory Productions, the show will premiere on Sunday, 08 April, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.
“What makes Abomama relatable are these women who represent the mothers, sisters and grandmothers who hold our society together,” said M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Reneilwe Sema.
“The drama aims to show these everyday women as they grapple with temptations, weaknesses, strengths, miracles and victories. Abomama reveals the extraordinary lives of ordinary women.”
Below, read a synopsis of the show:
The drama begins when Thabang (Mongake), the brother of soft-spoken Mapule (Ledwaba) is arrested, for the umpteenth time, but this time tells her he has hidden R2 million away for her and his daughter to use. Unbeknownst to Mapule, the money belongs to Bonanza (Nkosi), local heist king and butcher, who Thabang has now double crossed. Mapule takes the news to her prayer group and stokvel ladies, where Fumane (Skefu) the pastor’s wife comes up with the plan to use the evil money to do good.
Respected and loved by the community, Fumane’s actions help her to find the power outside her controlling husband (Mlangeni Nawa) who is more concerned about his church and image than his wife. Fumane becomes of real service to the church and community. However, she begins to get tempted by power and it remains to be seen whether this archangel of Soweto will stay true to what she stands for.
Also part of the prayer group is Dora (Guma) and Tshidi (Mbau). Dora is a jolly, former alcoholic with a problematic spending impulse. She is everyone’s favourite person at church but hides a dark secret and so does Tshidi; an approval seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife who’s married to a reputable doctor (Gopal).