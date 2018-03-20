Photos | Joyce Skefu, Nokuthula Ledwaba and Khanyi Mbau team up for new TV show

New religious TV drama series that sees four women sucked into the criminal underworld and forced to turn their stokvel into a money-laundering scheme features a star-studded cast.

Titled Abomama, the show stars Joyce Skefu, Nokuthula Ledwaba, Khanyi Mbau, Kenneth Nkosi and Don Mlangeni Nawa in the lead.

Unathi Guma, Kgosi Mongake, Kgosi Mongake, Masechaba Mtolo, Leroy Gopal, Sekoati Tsubane, Gabriel Mini and Jerry Phele complete the cast.

Produced by Parental Advisory Productions, the show will premiere on Sunday, 08 April, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.

“What makes Abomama relatable are these women who represent the mothers, sisters and grandmothers who hold our society together,” said M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Reneilwe Sema.

“The drama aims to show these everyday women as they grapple with temptations, weaknesses, strengths, miracles and victories. Abomama reveals the extraordinary lives of ordinary women.”