SundanceTV launches inaugural short film competition

SundanceTV is giving local filmmakers a chance to showcase their work with the launch of the inaugural SundanceTV Shorts Competition.

South African directors and producers are encouraged to submit their short films of no more than 15 minutes on the official SundanceTV website by 15 April. Submission rules and technical requirements are also available on the site.

The film must be delivered with English subtitles, if English is not the language spoken in the film.

The winning film will be shown on SundanceTV (DStv 108) later this year and will premiere during the Sundance Film Festival: London, taking place from May 31 to June 3.