SundanceTV launches inaugural short film competition
SundanceTV is giving local filmmakers a chance to showcase their work with the launch of the inaugural SundanceTV Shorts Competition.
South African directors and producers are encouraged to submit their short films of no more than 15 minutes on the official SundanceTV website by 15 April. Submission rules and technical requirements are also available on the site.
The film must be delivered with English subtitles, if English is not the language spoken in the film.
The winning film will be shown on SundanceTV (DStv 108) later this year and will premiere during the Sundance Film Festival: London, taking place from May 31 to June 3.
The submitted films will be judged by a selected jury presided by Mike Plante of Sundance Institute. The films will be judged on a number of criteria; including creativity, entertainment value, original storytelling and production values.
“The SundanceTV Shorts Competition reflects the very essence of the channel,” said Geraud Alazard, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AMC Networks International.
“It encapsulates SundanceTV’s unique energy and passion, shining a spotlight on independent storytelling and emerging talent.
“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Sundance Institute again this year and we’re enormously grateful for the support of our affiliate partner, MultiChoice.”