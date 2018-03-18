Lungisa's music gains traction

Multi-talented Lungisa Xhamela of Idols fame is set for the stars with the release of his new single and a new record deal with Vth Season.

Xhamela made a name for himself as the cute boy on Idols in 2015 and went on to add songwriter, performing artist and MC to his resumé.

The father of one released his new single Think About It last week.

"There is pressure but I am ready for the pressure. Everything has been good. For myself, I have always wanted to stand out and I think in this industry if you want to be like everyone else you will always find someone who does better than you," Xhamela says.

"So, for me, not a lot of people do soulful house music and the way I do it has no elements of commercial music, it's more like a fusion of soulful music and deep house."