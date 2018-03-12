PHOTOS | American rapper Common hosts SA artists in Hollywood

Common performed in South Africa last year at the Dstv Delicious Festival.

“It was a blessing for me to go to South Africa last year and I am excited that African culture is finally becoming part of the global cultural narrative. We have to keep building that cultural bridge,” Common said.

For radio and TV personality LootLove, the trip was a great way to celebrate her birthday. She turned 29 on Friday.

At the party, she looked gorgeous in a strapless black Rubicon gown.

“I Just turned 29 and honestly this trip was the perfect gift. It was exceptional – true 7 star experiences,” she gushed.

“Meeting Common was great; he's lovely and a gentleman. As a hip-hop head, it was really exciting to be in the same space as him and vibe. This trip really exposed me to how everyone has their eyes on Africa and honestly, our time is now."

After the party, the group headed to the nightclub Poppy where they watched Chance the Rapper in a pop up performance with the rap group Migos.

“We sat across John Mayer at the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Quavo from Migos and Chance the Rapper were also in attendance at Poppy nightclub. It was such a treat to see them so up-close,” Thabethe said.

“It was my first time in LA and I enjoyed every bit of it. Being in LA made me feel like everything we desire is within reach.”