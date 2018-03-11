Hollywood star Anika Noni Rose enjoys SA

Tony Award-winning American actress Anika Noni Rose wishes she was part of the star-studded cast of Marvel superhero film Black Panther that has a 95% black cast.

Rose revealed to a roomful of the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday, before we moved to a more intimate one-on-one talk in a conference room at the MultiChoice offices. So cosy was our chat that The Quad star threw a blanket over her shoulder to warm up from the freezing air conditioner.

"It's quite chilly in here," she confessed with goose bumps on her bare skin peeking through her off-the-shoulder top.

In person, the 45-year-old Hollywood beauty looks nothing like the prim and proper characters she often portrays on screen. Before she even greets me, the pint-sized actress' vibrant rose gold half-shaved hairstyle, borrowing from Rihanna's edgy Russian Roulette do, is the first sign of how cool she is.

"This colour made me really happy. I was ready for spring back home and it was not ready for me," she jokingly explained.