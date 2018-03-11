Five Fingers a first for SA

After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in October, local film Five Fingers for Marseilles debuted at home to a full house and roaring applause at the two-tiered Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

The star-studded cast of the modern-day western film - Vuyo Dabula, Mduduzi Mabaso, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Zethu Dlomo, Warren Masemola and Lizwi Vilakazi - all walked the red carpet on Wednesday night.

Directed by Michael Matthews, the film screened as part of the ongoing 2018 RapidLion Film Festival.

Set in the rugged badlands of Eastern Cape, the film is predominantly in Sotho and follows the story of an outlaw (Dabula) who returns home after years on the run seeking redemption.