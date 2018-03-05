The best-laid plans often go awry: catch the thrills in the Power finale

After an exciting and sometimes gruesome seven episodes, the first season of Power reaches its finale on e.tv on Wednesday March 7 at 9.30pm.

Viewers were introduced to James “Ghost” St Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a powerful and popular New York City nightclub owner, when the international series kicked off in January as part of e.tv’s Prime Series campaign.

It appears Ghost has it all: a drop-dead-gorgeous wife, a stunning Manhattan penthouse, and the power and success that comes with owning Truth, a hot new nightclub.

However, he lives a double life, with dire consequences. When Ghost isn’t tending to his Fortune 500 business, he’s catering to the clients of a drug empire that serves the rich and influential.

While his loyal sidekick Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) protects the cash-cow narcotics venture at all costs, Ghost is using Truth as more than a front to launder money. It’s a way out of the drug game and into a legitimate life with his family, even if everything he loves is put at risk.

The finale starts with Ghost hosting a lavish party at Truth as part of his expansion plans. He wants to concentrate more on his legitimate business and less on his shady and often dangerous drug dealings. He has even invited Angela Valdes (Lela Loren), his mistress and the love of his life, to go to Miami with him for a fresh start.

However, even if Ghost wants to leave behind the drug trade, he is still in danger of being exposed – especially to Angela, who is also an FBI agent tasked with finding out who Ghost really is. He is caught between coming clean on his drugs operation, killing his long-time friend and not losing the love of his life.

