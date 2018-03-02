Donel Mangena stuns The Voice UK judges with audition song remix

Donel Mangena, 16, from Southampton England stunned judges on The Voice UK with his remix of ‘Cold Water’ by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber during his blind audition.

The teen included a verse in his home language in his cover of the popular song.

All four judges turned for Donel and fought to bring him onto their team but it was ultimately Will.i.am who convinced the contestant to choose him as his coach.

“It took like three words. I just hit it [red button] as you hit my heart… I lot of these coaches are gonna promise you a lot of things for this show and this show only and this is the truth, if you pick me bro you got me for however long you want me in your life,” said the former Black Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am.