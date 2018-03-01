Entertainment

Photos | Lerato, Terry and Mampho rock Moschino Eyewear launch

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 01 March 2018 - 12:07

Mzansi A-listers showed off their cocktail style on Tuesday night at the bling-filled Diamond Walk, in Sandton, Johannesburg.

They were celebrating the eyewear range launch of Italian luxury brand Moschino (pronounced mos-key-no).

In attendance were BFFs Terry Pheto and Mampho Brescia, who were inseparable the whole night.

Metro FM beauty Lerato Kganyago looked sexy in a cleavage-hugging pink number, matching her pink-hued hairdo.

Radio personality Poppy Ntshongwana was spinning the deck as everyone partied the night away.

PHOTOS | Nandi Madida makes New York Fashion Week debut

Nandi Madida made her New York Fashion Week debut on Saturday.
Entertainment
18 days ago

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira talk iconic Black Panther fashion

Wardrobe and hair played a vital part in making Marvel film Black Panther an unapologetic blast of African power and pride.
S Mag
10 days ago

