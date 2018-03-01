Photos | Lerato, Terry and Mampho rock Moschino Eyewear launch

Mzansi A-listers showed off their cocktail style on Tuesday night at the bling-filled Diamond Walk, in Sandton, Johannesburg.

They were celebrating the eyewear range launch of Italian luxury brand Moschino (pronounced mos-key-no).

In attendance were BFFs Terry Pheto and Mampho Brescia, who were inseparable the whole night.

Metro FM beauty Lerato Kganyago looked sexy in a cleavage-hugging pink number, matching her pink-hued hairdo.

Radio personality Poppy Ntshongwana was spinning the deck as everyone partied the night away.