Blood will be shed on the show-stopping Easy Money finale

The media have often highlighted the dangers of get-rich-quick schemes, warning consumers not to get involved. Easy Money has educated viewers on the dangers of these schemes by showing the dire consequences.

Mr Eddy (David Dennis) presents himself as a legal attorney overseeing Pharaoh Investments. His soft-spoken nature hides a ruthless side, however – and, when confronted, he’ll remove any threat to his business without a second thought.

Now time is running out for Khosi (Xoli Zondi), a strong and resilient woman whose heart is in the right place, after she was roped into the scheme with a promise of a quick fix for her family’s financial debt.

The appeal of easy money and the opportunity to solve all her financial troubles blinded her to the dangers of the world she’s now entered – and the reality is that she helped to steal the savings of people in her community without knowing what she was doing.

Once she discovered that Pharaoh Investments was a Ponzi scheme, she swore to right her wrongs by bringing down the kingpin behind the scheme.

Now Mr Eddy has her in his sights and she needs to stay ahead of the vengeful trickster to topple his business in a bid for redemption.

