KFM producer apologises after Angie Motshekga ‘three R’s speech’ blunder
Wesley Moolman, a KFM producer and friend Rameez Khan learned a valuable lesson this week after a failed attempt to shame Basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
Speaking during the Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday, Motshekga mentioned that in addition to the ‘the three Rs’ (reading, writing, arithmetic) that are the foundation of education there would be a need to add more of the four Cs of 21st century learning which are critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity to the school curriculum.
After a viewing a clip of Motshekga’s speech, Moolman and Khan created and published a video in which they men tried to paint Motshekga as illiterate and mocked what they thought to be the minister’s lack of spelling skills.
@KFMza you need to educate these fools who are in your employ! The three R’s is an international educational term used to articulate the foundation of learning in education. It’s based on alliteration not start of the words. Even the UN use the term! These guys just look stupid! pic.twitter.com/gewJJKuFBW— Cde Troy (@Troy_Martens) February 21, 2018
The video post immediately went viral as social media users called out the duo for their ‘ignorance’ and ‘rudeness’.
Amongst those shocked by the video was spokesperson and media liaison officer for Motshekga, Troy Martens who and promptly responded by tweeting to KFM.
“You need to educate these fools who are in your employ! The three R’s are an international educational term used to articulate the foundation of learning in education. It’s based on alliteration not start of the words. Even the UN use the term! These guys just look stupid,” he tweeted.
Some of the comments on social media:
Jess Pastor (@JessePastor) posted on twitter: “My suggestion is that @wesleymoolman and his ‘bru’ offer the minister an apology for being Rude, wRong and aRogant”
“When two guys try to mock someone else and end up revealing their own ignorance. Great job, boys” said Kerry Mauchline (@kerryjm).
Following the backlash, Moolman posted an apology video and letter on social media where he admits that he should have done his homework before posting the video.
“If you’re going to post about a politician and make silly stupid jokes about a politician, you better know what you are talking about” he said.
Martens responded to the apology by saying that Moolman at the very least had learnt a valuable lesson on the three R’s. These sentiments where shared by others who claim that they had never heard of the three R's until Moolman's video.