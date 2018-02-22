KFM producer apologises after Angie Motshekga ‘three R’s speech’ blunder

Some of the comments on social media:

Jess Pastor (@JessePastor) posted on twitter: “My suggestion is that @wesleymoolman and his ‘bru’ offer the minister an apology for being Rude, wRong and aRogant”

“When two guys try to mock someone else and end up revealing their own ignorance. Great job, boys” said Kerry Mauchline (@kerryjm).

Following the backlash, Moolman posted an apology video and letter on social media where he admits that he should have done his homework before posting the video.

“If you’re going to post about a politician and make silly stupid jokes about a politician, you better know what you are talking about” he said.

Martens responded to the apology by saying that Moolman at the very least had learnt a valuable lesson on the three R’s. These sentiments where shared by others who claim that they had never heard of the three R's until Moolman's video.