Discord splits playwright's family

Members of the family of legendary playwright Zakes Mofokeng are at each other's throats over his assets.

At the centre of the brewing fight over the 77-year-old playwright's assets are his three sons, Mpho, Tokelo and Tokollo and a stepdaughter, Hope.

Mofokeng is known for his play, Never Again, which was staged at the Teatro Dallas International Festival in the US in 1995. His first play was The Train in 1974 and A New Song in 1989. He also wrote a television documentary,Monna Wa Minno, about the late Michael Masote, who started the first black youth orchestra in South Africa. The documentary was flighted on SABC2 in 2012.

Mofokeng went into exile in Switzerland in 1984 and wrote many plays and books there.

Today a destitute Mofokeng cuts a sad figure at a home for the aged in Yeoville, Johannesburg, where he lives.

He suffers from Parkinson's disease and survived a stroke last year.

Meanwhile, Tokelo and Tokollo, who live in Witpoortjie, accuse Hope and Mpho of chasing their father out of his house in Doornkop.

An angry Tokelo charged: "We went to the house and found new tenants. We were shocked that Mpho was able to take a decision about the house, excluding my aunt and uncle. Mpho has been avoiding us since then."