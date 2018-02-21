Linda Sibiya plans to fight back Ukhozi FM

Beleaguered former Ukhozi FM DJ Linda Sibiya has vowed to take on his former employer after he wraps up the fraud case he faces.

Sibiya and his co-accused Lwazi Thathakahle appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg yesterday to answer to a charge of fraud.

The pair is accused of swindling retail giant Edcon of about R1.8-million in 2015. The money was meant for a gala dinner Sibiya was meant to organise in KwaZulu-Natal to honour Ukhozi FM employees.

Thathakahle, who was the head of department in Edcon, is accused of misrepresenting the company in the drafting of the deal with Sibiya.

The matter was postponed to May 23 where the two will plead and face trial.

Sibiya, who hosted a popular breakfast show on Ukhozi FM at the time, said when his bosses heard of the matter he told them that it was between his company and Edcon, but they sacked him for bringing the station into disrepute.

"I want to finish this matter so I can deal with Ukhozi. It's either they give back my show or they pay me my money for a year and a month. They made a mistake," he said.