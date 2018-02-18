Mtukudzi tackles social ills head-on

There are reasons to consider the 2018 release of Hany'ga (Concern) as an important one for legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

It is his 67th album at the age of 65, and it was released just a week after losing his close friend Hugh Masekela.

Mtukudzi speaks to Time Out just two days after Masekela's death.

Since the two were working on a collaborative album, it was a big blow for the Zimbabwean. His emotions and hurt are etched in his face.

Tuku, as he is affectionately known has been in the music industry for more than 43 years and still shows unbridled enthusiasm towards his craft as if he began yesterday.

As he churns out hit after hit, Mtukudzi continues to tell his music story while educating at the same time. He defines his music as a mixture of different music styles from Zimbabwe.

The international star's latest album is inspired by people who compete with each other.

"Everyone wants to be better than the other, and that is a concern. This has made us lose focus on important things.

"I ask myself if it's what God created us for? We have to complement each other," he says.

The offering Mtukudzi defines as a milestone, is packed with special songs that were created to touch and inspire. All songs in the album address the issue of competition in different ways.