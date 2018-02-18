Downer for Black History

One Night in Miami, a theatre production that opened on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, was a tepid affair.

Although it was not entirely boring, it had many dull moments. The play, staged in conjunction with the US embassy, celebrates Black History Month. The play is written by renowned international writer Kemp Powers and directed by James Ngcobo.

Not taking away that Powers is a seasoned writer who has a credible profile, this time he came short. The play is a critical reflection on different aspects of black power and historic issues that remain as relevant as ever.