Magatsela More aces music talent contest
Music newcomer Magatsela More's star quality will be tested tonight as he shares the stage with seasoned musicians at the Evening of Love concert in Pretoria.
More will make his big stage debut alongside the likes of Ntando, Vusi Nova, Samthing Soweto and Kelly Khumalo. Not too bad for a young man from rural Seleteng GaMphahlele in Limpopo.
More, who found out yesterday that he won the competition, said he was overwhelmed by the big names he would be performing on the same stage with.
"I just found out about this in the morning. I am overwhelmed but also excited about this performance.
"I will be performing alongside the best in the country which also means I am headed there myself," he said.
He found out about the auditions in the morning of the Road to Evening of Love talent search through a poster. The contest was held in Pretoria.
"This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I am looking forward to it."
More, whose weapon of choice is a guitar, captured the hearts of the judges performing his single Lepotjotjo.
The annual Evening of Love concert will be held at Menlyn to celebrate Valentine's Day.