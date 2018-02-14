Magatsela More aces music talent contest

Music newcomer Magatsela More's star quality will be tested tonight as he shares the stage with seasoned musicians at the Evening of Love concert in Pretoria.

More will make his big stage debut alongside the likes of Ntando, Vusi Nova, Samthing Soweto and Kelly Khumalo. Not too bad for a young man from rural Seleteng GaMphahlele in Limpopo.

More, who found out yesterday that he won the competition, said he was overwhelmed by the big names he would be performing on the same stage with.

"I just found out about this in the morning. I am overwhelmed but also excited about this performance.

"I will be performing alongside the best in the country which also means I am headed there myself," he said.