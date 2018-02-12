'Get Out,' 'Call Me by Your Name' win big at WGAs

"Get Out" and "Call Me by Your Name" won top prizes at the Writers Guild of America Awards Sunday, three weeks before the Oscars, the glittering climax of Hollywood's awards season.

Writer-director Jordan Peele picked up the trophy for best original screenplay for "Get Out," a dark satire of the African-American experience and liberal white guilt.

"This was a passion project. It was something I put my love into, I put my soul into, so getting this from you means so much," Peele said as he picked up his trophy.

"I started writing it in 2008 and there were a lot of ups and downs."

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya, has already landed Peele best first time feature at the Directors Guild of America Awards and is nominated for four statuettes at the Oscars, to be held on March 4.

"Get Out" beat out "The Big Sick," "I, Tonya," "Lady Bird" and "The Shape of Water."

The evening was hosted for the third year in a row by Emmy and Grammy-winning actor, writer and comedian Patton Oswalt, who began by light-heartedly chastising the WGA for bringing him back.