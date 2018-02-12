Former radio man Chris Matshaba's shock death

Former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba died on Saturday afternoon following a short illness.

Matshaba, who was married to TV and stage actress Tsholofelo Matshaba, succumbed to his undisclosed illness at Leratong Hospital in Kagiso on the West Rand.

His brother Ernest Matshaba said Chris became ill last week.

"My brother was rushed to hospital on Monday and has been there until he died on Saturday afternoon."

Ernest, still reeling from shock, said the family was struggling to come to terms with his brother's death.

Chris, who was also a businessman, previously worked for both North West FM and Lesedi FM.

He earned his fame when he hosted a show called Serapa SaDiphologolo with actor Tshepo Maseko. He joined North West FM towards the end of 2009. He also established his own companies, Sebata Media and Motswana Investments.

Chris was born in Ramokokastad, North West.

North West radio presenter Douglas Mosadi, a speaker at Chris and Tsholofelo's wedding in 2014, said: "I did not know that Chris was sick until Tuesday last week."

"When I heard of the news I was shocked.

"Chris had passion a for radio broadcasting."

Funeral arrangements for the announcer will be confirmed this week.