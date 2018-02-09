Basetsana Kumalo seeks eternal youth

Basetsana Kumalo has found the fountain of youth.

The television mogul is in Germany where she is undergoing anti-aging stem cell procedures to make her look younger and healthier.

Kumalo has been documenting her five-day procedure on her Instagram page since arriving in Europe.

She shared: "Now I know why people in Hollywood are not aging and always look amazing.

"I have found the elixir of youth people, vitality, health, rejuvenation and wellness, without any surgery."

This is part of an all-expenses paid trip by the Vimed Cell Clinic and includes intravenous laser therapy for cell renewal.

Explaining the procedure, Kumalo wrote: "The CD34+ stem cell lives in the bone marrow, it's the purest cell as it's not exposed to anything including the sun... The body is wise to be able to heal itself if we go back to basics."

She added that cells taken from your body could be injected in your face to give a rejuvenated light look and improve the condition of the person's skin.

She said the procedure was safer than Botox.