Praises sung for theatre and television icon Phetoe

Renowned actor David Letsebe Phetoe practised his art until he died, a family member said.

Speaking during his memorial service held at the SABC's Radio Park in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, yesterday, relative Molefe Phetoe said Phetoe was passionate about

theatre and acting in general.

Molefe said Phetoe saw theatre as a space to engage, learn, and discuss issues. When he died, he was working on a documentary of a political stalwart. "His passion showed because he practised his art and acted until God took him away."

Phetoe died on Thursday last week at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital following a short illness.

Many speakers praised his intelligence, sense of humour and passion to impart knowledge. Others described him as an "African moving library".

Other luminaries who sang the actor's praises included SABC commissioning editor Clara Nzima, Phetoe's filmmaker granddaughter Meja Shoba, and seasoned actors Lillian Dube and Marah Louw.

He will be buried on Saturday.