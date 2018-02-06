David Phetoe died with doccie in the works

Former Generations actor David Phetoe, who died last week after complaining of shortness of breath, will be buried on Saturday.

Phetoe died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday. He was 86.

According to relative Molefe Phetoe, he complained of tiredness and shortness of breath three weeks ago.

Molefe said the memorial service will be held at SABC Radio Park tomorrow from 11am. He said the family was still looking for a church to host the funeral service.

Molefe said when the veteran actor died, he had been busy for two years with a documentary of one of the Struggle icons who died during apartheid. He would not reveal the identity of the subject as they were still in talks with the icon's family.

He said Phetoe was the producer of the documentary.