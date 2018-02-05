Letdown for Skeem Saam at the SAFTAs

Popular soapie Skeem Saam made a comeback to the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) after its hiatus last year, but was snubbed when the nominations were announced on Friday.

Last year, the SABC1 show was not eligible for consideration after it failed to meet Saftas entry guidelines because it did not submit any material.

Saftas entry guidelines state that production companies must submit in their respective categories in order to be considered for entry.

Skeem Saam won the public-voted most popular soap in 2016, although it failed to impress in the categories voted by the Saftas judging committee on the night.

"Last year we chose not to enter because we were not ready," Skeem Saam publicist Percy Vilakazi said.

"The production had been too busy. There was no time for us to go through the process of submitting. This year we wanted to join the party.

"It would be silly to come here thinking that you will get nominated. We came here hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. So we are disappointed."