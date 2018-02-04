Tumi's a rare talent worth treasuring

Tumi Voster shows a bit more of herself as a contestant in the upcoming Tropika Island of Treasure, starting on Monday on SABC3.

While she may have grown up in front of our eyes from the days of Yo-TV as a child star to a corporate climber and radio darling, Voster remains private.

Her brand of celebrity is understated and subtle, perhaps a winning formula for a longer stay in the game.

She is beautiful, confident, polite and sometimes intimidating with her lady-like demeanour, but underneath it all, Voster is just a hard-working glamour queen who has shunned the it-girl tag.

Voster tells me that going to the Maldives to shoot Island of Treasure was the stuff bucket lists are made of.

"I did a bit of travelling last year, which was nice, and going to the Maldives was so exciting. I can say the location they chose for this season tops all the other seasons. I can't put into words the beauty of the island and the Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Resort where we stayed," she says.