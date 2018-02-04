Maphalala maps his way forward

Uzalo star Nkosinathi "Naymaps" Maphalala says working with the legendary Leleti Khumalo was a dream come true.

Maphalala, who portrays Mxolisi in Uzalo, admits that he has been a fan of Khumalo's for many years.

He observed Khumalo closely as she tackled different roles, but never thought he would work with her one day.

When it finally happened in 2015, Maphalala was actually speechless. He did not only act with her but he played her long-lost son Mxolisi.

The Pretoria-born actor and musician says it has been an honour to work with Khumalo.

"Our relationship has been strong, from day one off set. On set it became magic."

One of the qualities he loves about Khumalo is that she remains humble despite her success.