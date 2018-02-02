Entertainment

WATCH LIVE | Final send off for Sandy Mokwena

By Karishma Thakurdin - 02 February 2018 - 10:30
The late veteran actor Sandy Mokwena.

Hundreds of friends‚ family and fans have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday morning to bid farewell to veteran actor‚ Sandy Mokwena.

The actor who was popularly known for his character as Bra Eddie on Scandal! died last Wednesday after falling ill.

The actor's daughter‚ Carol Mokwena struggled to fight back tears as she spoke about her father.

"My father was in so much pain‚ he could not take it anymore. He had a difficult sickness‚" she said.

Bra Sandy's colleagues including actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and members of the Scandal! cast are amongst mourners this morning.

Earlier this week emotions ran high at the Scandal! studios in Johannesburg where those close to Bra Sandy gathered to celebrate his legacy.

Speaking at the memorial Kagiso Modupe described Bra Sandy as a "pantsula for life". "Bra Sandy taught me how to court a girl. He would watch the monitor when his fellow actors had kissing scenes and tell them stop focusing on the kiss & act!"

Bra Sandy will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery.

