Just Ice takes on East Africa

Known as ‘Planet Haaibo’, the popular breakfast show will hit the Tanzanian airwaves starting this coming Monday until Friday.

Ice as he is famously known, will fly to Tanzania with his producer, while the rest of the team will remain behind.

According to acting program manager, Mmaphuti Mpheroane said: “The invitation by the Tanzanian Tourism will assist in establishing and strengthen a long term relationship with the station and to create content around the annual Sauti Za Busara Music Festival and tourism in Tanzania.”

Station manager, Puleng Thulo said: “We at Radio2000 are proud to have been invited to broadcast in Tanzania - East Africa and especially at this time when we are talking about African unity and working together in terms of promoting arts, culture and tourism.”

“We welcome this opportunity to expose our station to the African continent and to generate content that will benefit our listeners in South Africa.”

Mpheroane added that Planet Haaibo will broadcast from various tourist attraction sites in Tanzania such as Serengeti Park, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.