'Jub Jub, pay back the money'

A Johannesburg woman has accused ex-convict and hip-hop star Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye of refusing to pay up after she paid his legal fees.

The 55-year-old, who spoke on condition of anonymity and has been a family friend since the 1970s, claims she forked out about R125000 to pay the singer's lawyer Ike Motloung during his trial.

Jub Jub and his friend Themba Tshabalala were convicted of culpable homicide for the death of four children in December 2012.

The woman claims the star and his family could not foot Motloung's hefty bill. The payments were made between March and June 2011.

According to Nedbank statements seen by Sowetan, the money was paid into an account belonging to "I Motloung" in four instalments.

The first payment was of R30000, transferred on March 16 2011. The second, R30000 went through on April 23 2011. There was a further payment of R20000 on June 20, and the last instalment of R45000 was paid on June 21.

She said she was asked to assist in paying for Jub Jub's fees by his family. "I agreed because I knew the family well and had been friends with them for years. The family was confident that Jub Jub was going to win the case."