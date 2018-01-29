Bruno Mars surprises with Grammy sweep (Photos)

Bruno Mars, who has revived retro funk and R&B for a new generation, on Sunday completed a surprise sweep of the Grammys as the music world chose his party anthems in tumultuous times.

The industry seized on its annual gala to rally on behalf of the growing women's movement against sexual harassment, with pop singer Kesha delivering a fierce performance about her own abuse story.

Mars won the night's top prize, Album of the Year, for "24K Magic" as well as Record of the Year, which recognizes top tune, for the title track -- a 1980s-style R&B tale of good times with beautiful women.

The Recording Academy, the body of 13,000 music professionals, also gave him Song of the Year, which awards songwriting, for another track on the album -- "That's What I Like," an old-school ode to making love in high style.

The 32-year-old singer, sporting a bright smile and sunglasses, recalled how he first performed as a child for tourists in his native Hawaii.

"I remember seeing it firsthand -- people dancing that had never met each other from two sides of the globe, dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together," he said.

"All I wanted to do with this album was that," he told thousands of industry players at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the Grammys temporarily shifted after 15 years in Los Angeles.