Bra Hugh's last love Nomsa Manaka: 'He was the most amazing person'
Nomsa Manaka‚ the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart in the last few months of his life has described him as an incredible man‚ who was determined to live life to the fullest despite battling cancer.
It was revealed at the star's memorial service on Sunday that Bra Hugh found love and comfort in the arms of popular choreographer Nomsa‚ who he was "devoted to".
"In his final days he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her‚ and she was devoted to him to the end‚" Bra Hugh's sister Barbara told mourners at the service.
Nomsa told TshisaLIVE that the past week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for her.
"He was the most amazing person. Even in his pain‚ he was still out there. He didn't want us to be sad and have long faces. The memorials are exactly what he wanted."
Nomsa said she would always remember Bra Hugh's dedication to the arts and how passionate he was about SA's future.
"You know what's the one thing I will always remember about him? He always preached heritage. Know who you are and where you come from. He would always say: 'our children will say we were once Africans'. That was his message. He taught us to be humble because he was humble."
Bra Hugh died last Tuesday at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones. The star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.
Nomsa was also diagnosed with cancer‚ after doctors discovered she was struggling with stage-four ovarian cancer in 2016. After undergoing months of chemotherapy‚ Nomsa said she was currently in remission.
"I am doing great. It is in remission and I am positive. I am doing great."
The pair worked together on a stage production entitled Dance Off Cancer to bring awareness to the disease.
"It was important for both of us to send a message that we should celebrate our lives and who we are. We should not let cancer take us down. You saw him‚ he was on stage and moving. It was important to show that we can celebrate life even if we are living with cancer."