Nomsa Manaka‚ the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart in the last few months of his life has described him as an incredible man‚ who was determined to live life to the fullest despite battling cancer.

It was revealed at the star's memorial service on Sunday that Bra Hugh found love and comfort in the arms of popular choreographer Nomsa‚ who he was "devoted to".

"In his final days he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her‚ and she was devoted to him to the end‚" Bra Hugh's sister Barbara told mourners at the service.

Nomsa told TshisaLIVE that the past week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for her.

"He was the most amazing person. Even in his pain‚ he was still out there. He didn't want us to be sad and have long faces. The memorials are exactly what he wanted."