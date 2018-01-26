He may have dominated local pop charts for several years but as Jimmy Nevis prepares to launch a massive musical comeback‚ he said he is not concerned about replicating his previous successes.

Jimmy will release his first album in three years in March and told TshisaLIVE that he had no fears that fans had forgotten him or left his music behind.

"I think that I have always been on my own vibes‚ doing things my own way. I am still booked for commercial and pop events even though I haven't put out an album in a while. I needed to make music that means something."

Jimmy's fans will get a chance to hear some new material from the upcoming album when the star performs at the Glenlivet Jazz Town marquee at the Sun Met‚ to be held at Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town this coming weekend.

Jimmy said he was nervous to see how his new music would be received but did not feel pressure to replicate his previous success.

"I hope that it doesn't yield the same type of results. We are done with that now. This is something different and this is the time to expand and test myself. It has always been about challenging myself and getting excited about the music again.

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE late last year‚ Jimmy detailed how he fell into a "dark space" after recording his last album and nearly quit the industry.

"I lost my focus and feeling. I felt like I wasn't myself. I was uninspired and wanted to step away from music. I thought about travelling and trying to find myself. It was a tough time and I got into a dark space of reflection. I've always been a focused person but not in those moments‚" he revealed.

Now as he prepares for the release of his latest offering‚ Jimmy believes that the sound may be better received internationally than in South Africa.

"I have been travelling and was inspired by different producers around the world. I played the album for some people and one person described it as; "If Stevie Wonder and Frank Ocean had a baby". But at the end of the day‚ I think people will respect my artistry after this release."