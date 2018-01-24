A South African animation film‚ ‘Revolting Rhymes’‚ has been nominated for an Oscar at this year’s awards ceremony.

Produced by Triggerfish‚ the film has received a nomination in the category Best Animated Short Film.

The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake's classic book of fairytales. The nominations in all 24 Oscar categories were announced in a live presentation which took place in Hollywood on Tuesday.

In the same week‚ the controversial South African film ‘Inxeba’ (‘The Wound’)‚ which made it to the Oscar shortlist after it was submitted in the category of Best Foreign Language Film‚ was nominated this week for an award in the category of Outstanding Film – Limited Release‚ by the GLAAD Media Awards‚ which recognises fair‚ accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives.

This is the first time that a foreign language film has received a nomination.

To date ‘Inxeba’ has earned 19 Best of Category Awards around the world.

‘Inxeba’ is an international co-production between South Africa‚ Germany‚ The Netherlands and France‚ and was produced by Elias Ribeiro and Cait Pansegrouw of Urucu Media‚ directed by John Trengove and co-written by Trengove‚ Thando Mgqolozana and Malusi Bengu. It was co-produced by Batana Vundla of Cool Take Pictures with local support from the Department of Trade and Industry‚ M-Net‚ Indigenous Film Distribution and the National Film and Video Foundation.

The film stars Nakhane‚ Bongile Mantsai and Niza Jay.