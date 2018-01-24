“I think I will cry when I see her. I miss her terribly‚ you know. She will always be my baby and I often wonder how she’s adjusting in a foreign country‚” said Steenkamp a few days before she took a flight to Johannesburg .

The mother and daughter communicate with each other daily on WhatsApp‚ but said her daughter often didn’t have time to elaborate on what she has been up to or to share her experience of the countries she has visited as Miss Universe.

“Arg! I know and understand that she’s busy. But I hope that now that she’s coming home‚ I will have enough time to talk about her crowning and really spend time as family. I’m praying that the organisers give us that chance.

“In Las Vegas I only took three pictures with her after the crowning. I am hoping to take a lot when she’s here‚” said the business woman from Sedgefield‚ a small town on the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

Already the town has put up posters‚ banners and billboards to welcome their darling - and a street parade is also on the cards on Sunday‚ when Nel-Peters will make an appearance.