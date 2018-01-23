Muso wanted by sheriff

Musician and chairman of Musicians Association of South Africa (Masa) Tebogo Sithathu is allegedly wanted by the sheriff of the court.

Sithathu is said to be moving around trying to avoid his assets being attached for owing three entrepreneurs R78200.

The three - Nkosinathi Mazi- buko and brothers Phumlani and Thulani Hadebe - offered different services to Sithathu in 2014 and were never paid.

They took him to court, where Sithathu lost the case. The court instructed him to pay the R78200 with a 9% interest dating back to December 2016. When he failed to pay the money, a notice of attachment was issued by the court in February last year.

His assets will be auctioned off to recoup the money.

Phumlani said it all started in 2014 when Sithathu approached them because he was doing a music festival in Virginia, Free State, on December 26. They rendered different services at the event.

Phumlani said Sithathu had promised to pay them before March. "He started avoiding our calls. We managed to track him down in August 2015 through the National Lotteries Commission. We had a meeting where he told us that he would never pay us because we tried to bad-mouth him."