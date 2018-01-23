Despite constantly being the subject of pesky rumours‚ Minnie and Quinton Jones are very much loving every moment of married life.

During an interview on YFM‚ Mrs Jones could not stop gushing about her hubby.

Minnie described her husband as her best friend and knows that her heart is safe with him.

"The dynamic of the relationship is still the same but it has got more hectic in that when you are dating you leave space for disappointment but when someone gets down on one knee and asks you to be their wife‚ you sit there and go‚ ‘this is it. Nobody is going anywhere.’ You become more comfortable‚ it’s a safe space. One of the ways I describe it is that I feel my heart is safe.

“He is my best friend so I always felt safe but when he went on one knee I knew that everything I was feeling was 100% reciprocal‚" she said.

The TV star also explained that even though she was legally Minehle Jones‚ she decided to keep her maiden name not to confuse fans.

She said that even though fans have double barreled her surname‚ legally Dlamini was gone.

"I am trying to play it by ear and see if it sticks. I am not trying to force anything down people’s throats. I will have a double barrel for commercial purposes but Dlamini is gone legally. My ID‚ everything‚ is Mrs Jones‚" she added.

Speaking to TshisLIVE two weeks ago in the wake of 'trouble in paradise' reports‚ Minnie said that being a wife was the most important role in her life.

"I love being married and being a wife is the most important role in my life."

Minnie and Quinton tied-the-knot in fairytale traditional and white weddings last year‚ and documented the special occasion through a three-part documentary.