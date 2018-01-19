Producer Allen Makhubele's body finally repatriated

The body of South African TV producer Allen Makhubele, who died during the Miss Africa pageant in Nigeria, has been repatriated.

Makhubele, 30, fell from a staircase at a hotel in Nigeria on December 23 and died on New Year's Day after suffering head injuries.

His family had to halt funeral arrangements as efforts to bring his body back to the country took long.

His sister Mantombi said the family was relieved that they will finally go ahead with his funeral tomorrow.

"He arrived yesterday at 5am. The family will do a proper body viewing later

after his body has been prepared because it was a long journey," she said.

"Friends and family were there to receive him. It was emotional for everyone. It has been a long and tiresome journey but we are grateful to

finally have him home."

Scores of friends and dignitaries, including first lady

Bongi Ngema-Zuma, visited the Makhubele family to

send their condolences.

The father of one will be buried at the Fourways Memorial, Johannesburg.

A colourful life full of laughter

Born: May 16 1987

Died: January 1

Funeral: Sunday at Fourways Memorial Park, starting at 6am

Burial: Fourways Memorial Park

If you ever had a personal relationship with Hlanganani Allen Makhubele, 30, you will never forget his favourite phrase: "from Giyani with love".

It was not just a way of greeting people for him, it was a way of introducing himself, welcoming you into his space, heart and life.

Makhubele was born in Giyani, Limpopo, in May 1987. He was the last-born child in the family of four siblings. At home, he was fondly known as "Sankie" - the famous one.

His family said even at an early age, Makhubele had a very colourful personality that drew people to him.

"Time spent with him was full of laughter and humour," his sister Colleen said.

Makhubele started his early education at Khanyisa Primary School and later moved and matriculated at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg. He pursued his passion for television and creative producing at AFDA School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance in Johannesburg.

He then worked with various media houses.

He has worked with CNBC Africa, Red Pepper, Urban Brew, Lucky Bean Media, Weldun, and MultiChoice. Mirror Effect Media was the last company Makhubele worked for before leaving for Nigeria to work on the Miss Africa pageant as a stage producer. He fell down a staircase at a hotel in Nigeria on December 23.

He succumbed to his head injuries on New Year's Day. Makhubele is survived by his wife, son Matilo, mother Liza and siblings Louis, Mantombi and Colleen. - Julia Madibogo and Colleen Makhubele