Zola to wed again

Former kwaito star Zola is ready to walk down the aisle again.

Sowetan understands Zola, whose real name is Bonginkosi Dlamini, made known his intentions to marry Thato Matseke - his long-term make-up artist girlfriend - by sending a delegation to her family home in Pretoria at the weekend.

According to a close family friend, spirits were high and excitement ruled on Saturday as Zola's family introduced themselves to the Matseke family.

"They met on [the] set of Rolling with Zola years back, they have been living together at their Melville home for three years.

"They have had their share of ups and downs but the couple is truly smitten over each other as Bonginkosi has been talking marriage for the past year," said the informant who did not want to be named.

Their relationship hogged headlines three years ago when it was revealed that Matseke is 13 years Zola's junior.