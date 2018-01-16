Bonang owes me, says make-up artist
Celebrity make-up artist Muzi Zuma has accused Bonang Matheba of not honouring their contract.
Zuma has accused the TV presenter of owing R25000.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday after taking to Twitter to out Matheba, Zuma said the 30-year-old star has been ignoring calls, e-mails and texts.
"I am not the kind of person that would go and bash someone like that but it is what it is. She hasn't paid the contract that I had with her for work I did until July 5 last year."
Zuma worked with Matheba on Mzansi Magic's cooking show the KFC Taste Kitchen, doing her make-up for the show.
"I was told that she is only getting her KFC salary on September 30 and that I would get paid then. I waited until October and now my e-mails are being ignored.
"She responded to me through her personal e-mail saying she was also waiting for her salary. I called a lady who was working on the show and she told me the work was wrapped up in June and salaries have been paid."
When contacted for comment, Matheba hung up and could not be reached after that.
Executive director of Matheba's new management CSA, Davin Philips said: "Zuma's claim is news to us as this expense has already been charged to Ms Matheba by her previous management company, who then should have paid Zuma .
"We have yet to be contacted by Zuma which we find surprising considering the claims being made on Twitter."