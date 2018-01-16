Bonang owes me, says make-up artist

"I was told that she is only getting her KFC salary on September 30 and that I would get paid then. I waited until October and now my e-mails are being ignored.

"She responded to me through her personal e-mail saying she was also waiting for her salary. I called a lady who was working on the show and she told me the work was wrapped up in June and salaries have been paid."

When contacted for comment, Matheba hung up and could not be reached after that.

Executive director of Matheba's new management CSA, Davin Philips said: "Zuma's claim is news to us as this expense has already been charged to Ms Matheba by her previous management company, who then should have paid Zuma .

"We have yet to be contacted by Zuma which we find surprising considering the claims being made on Twitter."